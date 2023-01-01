Funny Eye Surgery is a medical simulation game where you become an opthalmologist and treat patients at your own eye clinic. Start by cleaning their eyes from germs and boogers using eyedrops. Then you can perform exciting medical operations such as vision test and cataracts treatment, but also have fun with your patients by picking the best pair of glasses, stickers and hats for them. Give it a try and watch your patients as they leave your clinic happy! You don't need an eye doctor to see how amazing this game is.Use your mouse cursor to select, drag and move your medical equipment.Funny Eye Surgery is created by Go Panda Games, an indie developer studio based in South Surabaya, Indonesia. They have many hilarious games like Funny Haircut, funny-rescue-carpenter, funny-rescue-gardener, Funny Hair Salon, funny-pet-rescue, Funny Nose Surgery, and funny-rescue-zookeeper. They also have the educational cooking game Cooking Korean Lesson and the one-and-only Hipster vs Rockers for fashion fans. Play them all for free on Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Funny Eye Surgery. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.