Funny Ear Surgery is a game where you have to perform an ear operation. Make sure to perform all the tasks well to have a succesful operation. After that, you unlock the dress up part of the game! About the creator: Funny Ear Surgery was created by Go Panda Games. This is the third game in the Funny Surgery series after Funny Nose Surgery and Funny Dental Surgery, and their eighth game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

