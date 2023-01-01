Freeway Fury 3 is an action arcade game created by Serius Games. In the third sequel to the exciting car-hopping classic, wreak havoc on the highway your way! Drive fast, confuse oncoming traffic, hit other cars, and jump between cars to collect points. Perform stunts and chain stunts to maximize your points. If you damage the car you're on too much, you can lose a life and eventually the game. That's why you need to switch cars often and be careful in this chaotic concrete jungle. Go ahead and give this explosive car game a try and see how far can you go in Freeway Fury 3!Steer - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysNitro - W or Up arrow keyGet on the roof - S or Down arrow keyHop on another car - A/D or Left/Right arrow keys (While on the roof)Get in the new car - S or Down arrow key (After jumping on another car)Freeway Fury 3 is created by Serius Games. Play their other games on Poki: Freeway Fury, Freeway Fury 2, G-Switch, G-Switch 2 and G-Switch 3.

