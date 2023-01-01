Free the KeyFree the Key is a tricky puzzle game where you need to escape a deadly temple by grabbing the keys. Free the Key is created by Alex Harisson. Move the blocks around to clear the path and grab the key. Finish all the levels and escape the temple! To up the challenge, try to grab the key moving the blocks as little as possible. The challenges get more and more difficult. Stuck? Simply reset the level, and try again. Controls: Mouse - Move blocksAbout the Creator: Free the Key is a puzzle game created by Alex Harrison.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Free The Key. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.