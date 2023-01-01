WebCatalogWebCatalog
Free Kick Shooter

Free Kick Shooter is a soccer game in which the player has to score as many goals as possible. Show your soccer skills and put yourself to the test in this challenging game. Shoot as many free kicks as you can before time runs out, get points based on your precision, and beat your own record! Do you dare to show who is the best on the field?Use your mouse to swipe forward and kick the ball. After kicking, swipe left / right to control the curve of the ball.Free Kick Shooter is created by Bekho Team. They have also made Golf Champions!

