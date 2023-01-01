WebCatalogWebCatalog
Drive customers' cars in and out of the parking lot! As the valet, you must be very careful when steering each vehicle. If you hit any objects, you will lose a star. The main goal is to earn 5 stars for a perfect job. Look in the rear-view mirror to ensure you don't crash into any other vehicles. Wait for the crossing gate to open before entering restricted areas. Enjoy the upbeat, groovy music while driving in Franky Valet Parking!

