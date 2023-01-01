Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 3 is the scary point-and-click sequel of The Wardrobe and The Wardrobe 2, developed by FM Studio. Just in time for Halloween, the story branches off into another thrilling and emotional adventure. After being bequeathed a nice-looking wardrobe, our protagonist and her family settle into their home all happy and hopeful. However, a tragic accident that happens near the wardrobe leaves our character desperate and alone. Our job is to explore the mysterious rooms of the house this wardrobe is in, and solve puzzles to be reunited with a lost loved one. There are booklets and instructions on how to communicate with the dead in the game, so make sure to carry out all of these tasks in order to complete the ritual. Are you ready for another Halloween adventure that will send shivers down your spine?Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game. Stuck? Try the ? icon to see if you can get a hint! Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 3 is created by FM Studio. They have other great horror games on Poki such as Rise of Pico, Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 2, Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe, Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library, Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: Surgery. Don't forget to play Pixel Volley as well!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 3. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.