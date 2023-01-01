WebCatalogWebCatalog
Enter the twisted world of Forgotten Hill with a whole new third dimension. Explore the eerie surroundings, solve challenging puzzles, and interact with disturbing characters to unravel the mystery and survive the horror. With stunning 3D graphics, immersive sound effects, and a gripping storyline, Forgotten Hill The Third Axis offers a unique and terrifying experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Are you ready to face your fears and uncover the secrets of Forgotten Hill?Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game. Click the ? button if you get stuck!Forgotten Hill The Third Axis is created by FMStudio. They have other great horror games on Poki such as Rise of Pico, Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 2, Forgotten Hill: The Wardrobe 3, Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library, Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: Surgery. Don't forget to play their other games Parakite Ninja, Pixel Volley and Shoot'n'Shout Turbo as well!You can play Forgotten Hill The Third Axis for free on Poki.

