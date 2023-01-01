Forgotten Hill: Surgery is a scary point and click game. It's the third chapter of the mysteries of Forgotten Hill series. After the events of Forgotten Hill: Fall and Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer, you woke up in a creepy room inside a surgery clinic. Find all the clues and try to escape the surgery clinic. Can you unravel the mystery? How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game. About the creator:Forgotten Hill: Surgery was created by the talented FM Studio. This is their fourth game on Poki after Pixel Volley, Forgotten Hill: Fall and Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer

