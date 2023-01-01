Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground is a point-and-click horror game where you embark on a dark journey to learn the stories of Forgotten Hill's residents. Exercise your mind by solving the artistically crafted puzzles and immerse yourself in Forgotten Hill's latest captivating follow-up. Are you ready to learn what happens next?How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.About the creator:Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground was created by the talented FM Studio. This is their sixth game on Poki after Pixel Volley, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Surgery, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond and Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.