Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond is a scary point and click game. It's a follow-up of the popular Forgotten Hill Memento series. This time love reaches the residents of Forgotten Hill. Can you uncover all secrets?How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.About the creator:Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond was created by the talented FM Studio. This is their sixth game on Poki after Pixel Volley, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Surgery, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground and Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things.

Website: poki.com

