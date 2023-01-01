Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things
Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things is a scary point and click game. It's a follow-up of the popular Forgotten Hill series, but with a twist. This time you're exploring the hidden secrets of the Forgotten Hill residents. Can you uncover them all?How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.About the creator:Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things was created by the talented FM Studio. This is their fifth game on Poki after Pixel Volley, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: Surgery.
