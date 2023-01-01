Forgotten Hill: Fall is the first game in the scary point and click Forgotten Hill game series. After your car breaks down in the middle of the night, you're looking for some help in a house that is up ahead. Point and click your way through the scary house, solving puzzles and finding clues. Are you brave enough to play through Forgotten Hill: Fall? How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game. About the creator:Forgotten Hill: Fall was created by the talented FM Studio. This is their second game on Poki after Pixel Volley!

