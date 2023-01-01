Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library is a new chapter in the Forgotten Hill series. A year after escaping from Forgotten Hill, you end up in a museum and library to learn more about all the scary things you've encountered so far and regain your sanity. Complete all the puzzles to learn more about the story of Forgotten Hill.How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library is created by FM Studio. They have other great horror games on Poki such as Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer and Forgotten Hill: Surgery. Don't forget to play Pixel VolleyPixel Volley as well!

Website: poki.com

