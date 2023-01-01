Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna is the second part of a new chapter in the Forgotten Hill series. Make your way through the museum and discover the flora and the fauna of Forgotten Hill. Complete all the puzzles to learn more about the story of Forgotten Hill.How to play:Click on the items of interest to pick them up and store them in your inventory. From there you can click on them and use them on other items or doors in the game.Forgotten Hill Disillusion: Flora&Fauna is created by FM Studio. They have other great horror games on Poki such as Little Cabin in the Woods, Forgotten Hill Memento: Buried Things, Forgotten Hill Memento: Love Beyond, Forgotten Hill Memento: Playground, Forgotten Hill: Fall, Forgotten Hill: Puppeteer, Forgotten Hill: Surgery and Forgotten Hill Disillusion: The Library. Don't forget to play Pixel Volley as well!

