Football Legends is a sports game created by MadPuffers. Choose your team and play fast-paced soccer games against your friend or computer. You're in charge of the offense as well as the defense here. Jump, kick, slide, and use special powers to score as many goals as possible until the end of the match. You can also enroll in tournaments if you're looking for a challenge. Go ahead and practice until you can prove you have what it takes to win the tournament!Move - WASD or Arrow keysShoot - L or XSupershot - K or ZFootball Legends is created by MadPuffers. Play their other games on Poki: Basketball Legends 2020, Basketball Stars, Football Masters, Moto X3M, Moto X3M Winter, Moto X3M 5 Pool Party, Moto X3M Spooky Land, and Tennis Masters

Website: poki.com

