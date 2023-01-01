WebCatalogWebCatalog
Football Legends

Football Legends

poki.com

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the Football Legends app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Football Legends is a sports game created by MadPuffers. Choose your team and play fast-paced soccer games against your friend or computer. You're in charge of the offense as well as the defense here. Jump, kick, slide, and use special powers to score as many goals as possible until the end of the match. You can also enroll in tournaments if you're looking for a challenge. Go ahead and practice until you can prove you have what it takes to win the tournament!Move - WASD or Arrow keysShoot - L or XSupershot - K or ZFootball Legends is created by MadPuffers. Play their other games on Poki: Basketball Legends 2020, Basketball Stars, Football Masters, Moto X3M, Moto X3M Winter, Moto X3M 5 Pool Party, Moto X3M Spooky Land, and Tennis Masters

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Football Legends. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Tennis Masters

Tennis Masters

poki.com

Basketball Stars

Basketball Stars

poki.com

Football Masters

Football Masters

poki.com

Basketball Legends 2020

Basketball Legends 2020

poki.com

Moto X3M Winter

Moto X3M Winter

poki.com

Moto X3M 5 Pool Party

Moto X3M 5 Pool Party

poki.com

9 Ball Pool

9 Ball Pool

poki.com

Penalty Shooters

Penalty Shooters

poki.com

Football FRVR

Football FRVR

football.frvr.com

Football Blitz

Football Blitz

poki.com

Moto X3M

Moto X3M

poki.com

American Football Challenge

American Football Challenge

poki.com