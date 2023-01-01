EvoWorld io (FlyOrDie io)

EvoWorld io - formerly FlyOrDie - is a multiplayer survival game where you start out as a teeny tiny fly with the potential to grow big! Search the food you need in order to evolve into a bigger and stronger animal. Stay away from your natural enemies, as all evolutions have predators you must avoid to not become someone's snack. Make sure to check your special ability every time you evolve, they can help you out in difficult situations! Use to your mouse or the arrow keys to control your character and eat the stuff you have got to eat to grow and evolve into the next species. On top of the screen are images of the stuff you can eat to evolve. EvoWorld io - formerly FlyOrDie was created by Pixel Voice.

Website: poki.com

