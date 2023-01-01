Flying Car Simulator is a 3D driving game created by Blue Axis. In this game, you can drive freely around the town, or straight-up fly if driving is too boring for you. Enjoy the city view from above while going through the hoops mid-air to showcase your flight skills and prove that you can take a challenge. There are several cars to choose from, so pick the one that suits you best. And don't forget to take advantage of nitro for a sweet speed boost!Drive - WASD keysFly (or land) - FBrake - Space barNitro - ShiftFlying Car Simulator was created by Blue Axis. This is their first game on Poki!

Website: poki.com

