Fluffy Cuddlies
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Fluffy Cuddlies app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Save the Fluffy Cuddlies! Baby chicks, panda bears, cats, and frogs are stuck in the machine. You can draw lines to connect and protect 3 or more identical animals. Shake the entire cluster to mix it up and find new combinations!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fluffy Cuddlies. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.