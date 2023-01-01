Fluffball is a fun skill game where you play as a very slippy fluffy ball. You will need precision and anticipation to not fall out of the map ! Beware of speeddy turns ! Let nothing stop you in your quest of clearing all levels !Fluffball is developed by Nitrome. Every level has different challenges. The game has remained to be popular to this day! Enjoy your fluffy adventures here on Poki!Roll your way to the end of the level without falling !Move - WASD or Arrow KeysFluffball was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki:

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fluffball. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.