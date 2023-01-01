Floppy Tower is a skill game where you have to shoot your characters at the tower to destroy it! Make sure that the color of your character matches the color of the characters in the tower that you're trying to shoot. This will remove those characters, making the tower more unstable. Rotate the tower to find the best weak spots that match your color. Some characters hold bombs that you can use for a bigger explosion! Can you destroy the whole tower? Floppy Tower was created by Working Title Studios. This is their second game on Poki after Super Planet Fun Time!

Website: poki.com

