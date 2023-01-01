Fleeing the Complex is the fifth and last game of the Henry Stickmin legacy series. In this game, your objective is to help Henry Stickmin break out of Holding Cell B! You can choose to sneak past guards, break through checkpoints, or grab a weapon and fight. Find the keys to the truck and drive away! You can find all the Henry Stickman games on Poki to play for free online now.Use the left mouse button to interact with objects.Fleeing the Complex was created by Puffballs United. Play their other legendary Henry Stickmin games on Poki: Breaking the Bank, Escaping the Prison, Stealing the Diamond and Infiltrating the Airship

Website: poki.com

