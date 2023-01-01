Flags Maniac is a quiz game where the player has to guess which is the flag from each country. Test your world flags knowledge in this fun quiz! Switzerland, South Korea, Panama, the Netherlands, India ... And many more! Try to guess all the flags correctly and find out how many points you can reach!Click on the flag of the country named in the top of the screen . Select flag - Left clickFlags Maniac was created by Codethislab.

Website: poki.com

