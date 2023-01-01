This is a game for one, two and three players. You have to eat other fish with your fish and grow by doing so! The more your fish grows, the more gems you'll get. Swap the gems for items. Restore the reef after a shark attack.After a shark 🦈 attack, the reef is empty... No more beloved rocks or algae. Three friendly fish, the Ivi 🐟, Neo 🐠, and Tod🐡 decided that when they grow up, they'll earn lots of gems and restore and protect the reef by installing an ancient artefact of the Black Sea: the Head of the Stone Golem 🗿.This game can be played solo, in pairs, and in threes.Warning: No one can eat sea mines!Fish Eat Fish is created by Indiesoft, a game developer based in Belarus. Play their other addictively cute puzzle games on Poki: Puffy Cat, Puffy Cat 2 and Mahjong CardsFish Eat Fish is playable both on your desktop and on your mobile phone for free on Poki.

Website: poki.com

