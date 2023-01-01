Firefighter Pinball is an arcade game developed by b10b. In this game, you will enjoy a different pinball experience. Stylized after a day in the lives of firefighters, this pinball game will let you drive a fire truck, check your pumper, make interior operations, respond to a motor vehicle incident or assist with a helicopter rescue. Furthermore, you will be learning fire safety facts while playing it. Get ready to spend some time on this exciting and informative pinball game!Move paddles - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysShoot ball - S or Down arrowTilt table - W or Up arrowFirefighter Pinball is created by b10b, a Canadian game development company that offers free-to-play browser games with arcade-style gameplay at their core. They have other games on Poki: Array, Array, Array and Array!

