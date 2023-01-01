Firefighter Pinball
poki.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Firefighter Pinball app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Firefighter Pinball is an arcade game developed by b10b. In this game, you will enjoy a different pinball experience. Stylized after a day in the lives of firefighters, this pinball game will let you drive a fire truck, check your pumper, make interior operations, respond to a motor vehicle incident or assist with a helicopter rescue. Furthermore, you will be learning fire safety facts while playing it. Get ready to spend some time on this exciting and informative pinball game!Move paddles - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysShoot ball - S or Down arrowTilt table - W or Up arrowFirefighter Pinball is created by b10b, a Canadian game development company that offers free-to-play browser games with arcade-style gameplay at their core. They have other games on Poki: Array, Array, Array and Array!
Website: poki.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Firefighter Pinball. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.