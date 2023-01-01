Guide Fireboy and Watergirl through a puzzling temple of light! Manipulate objects in each level to clear your path. You can move mirrored boxes to reflect light, and collect floating gems for points. Use teamwork to lead both characters through the temple!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fireboy and Watergirl 2. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.