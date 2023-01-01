Finn's Fantastic Food Machine is a fast-paced restaurant game created by Light Wolf Studios. Collect plates as they come out of the kitchen and make sure they get delivered to the right table! If you've always wondered what it would be like to work in a chaotic restaurant, Finn's Fantastic Food Machine is the game for you! Play it on Poki in your browser and make sure you pay attention to the details! You'll have to stack and carry more and more plates as you play on, so be careful! Drop or miss a plate and your cooking adventure could be over.Move - Arrow keys/WASDServe plates - Space barFinn's Fantastic Food Machine is created by Light Wolf Studios, based in the United States. Play their other puzzle game on Poki: Rotate!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Finn's Fantastic Food Machine. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.