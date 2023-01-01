Finger Cook is a point and click cooking game where you learn how to bake a carrot cake! Finger Cook was created by Functu. In Finger Cook, you are the chef, preparing a carrot cake based on a real recipe. Make sure to follow all the steps in the right order and make the most delicious carrot cake. The actions you need to do are portrayed in the top of the screen. On the bottom there is a timer. Make sure to follow all the steps quick enough to get a 3 star rating! When completed, you get the recipe so you can try and bake a real carrot cake! Controls: Mouse click - actionAbout the creator: Finger Cook was created by Functu.

