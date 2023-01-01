Final Ninja is an action platformer game created by Nitrome. You are Takeshi, a deserter who was once a warrior, and you are trying to escape from your old life and find peace. Your ex-boss Akuma is hunting you down and trying to eliminate you. Use your ninja rope and agility to take down your ex-boss! Learn the ropes and master your ninja skills in the 20 levels Final Ninja offers. Jump, run, sneak, use shurikens, hooks, and much more! Are you ready for your final mission, Final Ninja?Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysStealth - S or Down arrow keyJump - W or Up arrow keyUse hook - (Hold down) Left mouse button or fingerFinal Ninja was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Cave Chaos 2, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

