Fatcat is a shootem up made by Nitrome. Soar across city skies to defeat hardcore germs! Steer the cat and mouse out of trouble's way. You can fire the fowl's blaster rays at all times. Feed your feline with cake to energize his abilities and activate the mega-burp!Moving the mouse :Move around with the arrow keysHold down the left mouse button to shootMoving the cat :Move around with WASDFeed the cat to unleash a mega-laserFatcat was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL for Poki. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Cave Chaos 2, Enemy 585, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fat Cat. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.