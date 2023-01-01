Fast Typer 3 is a fun typing game where you can show off your keyboard skills to your friends! Type as many words as possible before the timer ends.To play this game, try to type every word you see on the screen quickly and make sure to not make any mistakes. Get a streak of six consecutive words to receive more time and type away!Eidosk is a game developer that specializes in educational and skill-based games. Check out other games made by Eidosk: Fast Typer & Fast Typer 2.

Website: poki.com

