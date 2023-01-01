WebCatalogWebCatalog
Enion Online is a massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) where where human and orc players are pitted against each other in a battlefield. Choose which faction you want to join, and help your teammates into victory. You can be a warrior, rogue, mage, or priest, and use your unique skills to attack the enemy team and protect your own team. Make use of your health and mana potions when you're running low. Don't forget to invite your friends into your party and win together!Run - WASD or Arrow keysJump - Space barSelect nearest enemy - ZAttack selected enemy - RUse skills - Numeric keysRotate camera - Right click and hold, or simply push your cursor to the edge of the screenEnion Online is created by Ertuğrul Çetin. This is his first game on Poki!You can play Enion Online for free on Poki.Enion Online is playable on your computer.

