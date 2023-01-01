Enemy 585 is a platform game created by Nitrome. In this game, you must save the henchman from his AI loop using the building blocks of platformers. Control a shape-shifting group of blocks named Turner, whose goal is to try and get Enemy 585 to the goal flag. Press the space bar to turn 90 degrees to the side. Go ahead and share Enemy 585 with your friends. Enjoy this Flash classic on desktop and mobile on Poki!Move - WASD or Arrow keysTurn - Space barEnemy 585 was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Final Ninja, Final Ninja Zero, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Enemy 585. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.