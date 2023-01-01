Emoji Sort Master is a sorting-puzzle game in which your objective is to sort emojis by mixing them together. Move the mojis into the right tubes until there is only one type of emoji left per tube. Think logically and find your own way to sort the playful emojis. If you get stuck or make mistakes, you can always get a hint or undo your last movement! Share Emoji Sort Master with your friends and learn who can finish the game the fastest!Click on a tube or an emoji to select it, then click on a tube to drop the selected emoji.Select/Move Emoji - Tap or Left mouse clickEmoji Sort Master was created by VNStart Studio. This is their first game on Poki!You can play Emoji Sort Master for free on Poki.Emoji Sort Master is playable on your computer and mobile devices such as phones and tablets.

