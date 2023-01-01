Duo Vikings is a 2-player cooperative game by 7Spot Games where you help two Vikings raid the castle through obstacle-filled levels. Join this duo of brave warriors and enter a gorgeous castle full of riches and treasures, all waiting for you to take. Play with your friend and solve all of the exciting puzzles together. Step on triggers, open doors, activate elevators, and smash breakable objects. Solve your way through these stunning halls and earn your place in Valhalla.Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysJump - W or Up arrow keyHit/Use - S or Down arrow keyDuo Vikings was created by 7Spot Games, a Lithuanian video game developer and publisher. They have other collaborative games on Poki: Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2 and ZOOM-BE 3. They also have truck games like: Truck Loader 4 and Truck Loader 5.

Website: poki.com

