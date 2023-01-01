Duo Vikings 3 is a 2-player cooperative puzzle platform game by 7Spot Games. In the third instalment in the Duo Vikings series, our two Viking buddies continue their journey through exploring more obstacle-filled castles and carefully designed levels yet again. Step on triggers, open doors, activate elevators, and smash breakable objects. Solve your way through these stunning halls and earn your place in Valhalla. Play with a friend to maximize the fun!Move - A/D or Left/Right arrow keysJump - W or Up arrow keyHit/Use - S or Down arrow keyDuo Vikings 3 was created by 7Spot Games, a Lithuanian video game developer and publisher. They have other collaborative games on Poki: Duo Vikings 2, Duo Vikings, Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2 and ZOOM-BE 3. They also have truck games like: Truck Loader 4 and Truck Loader 5.

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Duo Vikings 3. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.