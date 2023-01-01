Duo Survival 3 is a 2-player cooperative puzzle game by 7Spot Games where you help two apocalypse survivors escape from zombies through obstacle-filled levels. Play to each character's strengths, solve brilliant puzzles, crawl through hidden rooms, activate exciting contraptions, and much more! Our favorite zombie apocalypse survivor pair is back again for more adventures. Can you help the two heroes find the cure and save the world? Try playing with your friend to maximize the fun.Move - AD or Left/Right arrow keys Jump - W or Up arrow key Kick/Throw bottle - S or Down arrow keyDuo Survival 3 was created by 7Spot Games, a Lithuanian video game developer and publisher. Play their other entertaining games for free on Poki: Duo Vikings, Duo Survival, Duo Survival 2, ZOOM-BE, ZOOM-BE 2, ZOOM-BE 3 and Truck Loader 5

Website: poki.com

