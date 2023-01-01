Dumb Ways to Die 3: World Tour consists of 5 fun mini games, that will test your skills! It was originally developed by Metro Trains Melbourne and the Australian Public Transport company to teach people about safety and is the third in the Dumb Ways to Die series. In Dumb Ways to Die 3: World Tour you are placed in the center of Dumbville, a town full of danger. Earn coins by playing minigames in order to fix the broken down and dangerous houses of Dumbville. Danger is everywhere, but you can save the day and keep Dumbville safe by playing Dumb Ways to Die 3: World Tour on Poki!Controls:Arrow keys - MoveSpace - Jump/flyAbout the creator:Dumb Ways to Die 3: World Tour is created by Metro Trains Melbourne, based in Australia. They are also the creators of Dumb Ways to Die and Dumb Ways to Die 2: The Games.

