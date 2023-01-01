Duck Life 2 is an adventure game where you train your duck to race in various disciplines such as running, flying, swimming and climbing to be the best duck adventurer in the world. Earn coins by training or racing fellow ducks. There are five locations for races: Scotland, England, Egypt, Hawaii and Japan. Just make sure your duck has some stamina before the next race by feeding it seeds. And don't forget to spend your hard-earned duck dollars on cool accessories!Running - Use the up arrow key to jump. Flying - Use the left and right arrows to guide the duck. Swimming - Use the up arrow to jump, the down arrow to dive and the right and left arrow to move around. Climbing - Use the left and right arrow keys to jump between the walls of the canyon.Duck Life 2 is created by Wix Games, based in the United Kingdom. They are also the creators of Duck Life, Duck Life Adventure (Demo), Duck Life 3, Duck Life 4 and Duck Life: Battle. Play them for free on Poki!

Website: poki.com

