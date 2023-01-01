Duck Life Adventure is an adventure game where you design your own duck and embark on a journey of epic proportions. Explore an enormous map with shops, training dojos, and a lively atmosphere. Meet other ducks whom you can befriend, race or battle. There are 80 training games and 8 skills to improve to be the greatest duck adventurer. And the greatest duck adventurer ever lived should have plenty of swag, right? There are over 75 weapons, costumes, and accessories to make your duck look unique. Come on and be a part of this exciting adventure!Move - WASD, Arrow keys or LMBInteract - Space bar or LMBDuck Life Adventure is created by Wix Games. Play their other games Duck Life, Duck Life 2, Duck Life 3, Duck Life 4, Duck Life: Battle, ducklife-space, Ant Art Tycoon and Jellymoji at Poki!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Duck Life Adventure (Demo). All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.