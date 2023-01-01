Drive Mad is a car game where you drive on a track filled with obstacles. Your aim is to reach the finish line in one piece. You have to balance your speed so your car doesn't flip over. This is harder than it sounds, as there are many thrilling and creative stunts and obstacles for you to enjoy. Do you have what it takes to finish every level in Drive Mad?Steer forward - W, D, X, Up arrow, Right arrow, Mouse clickSteer backward - S, A, Z, Down arrow, Left arrowDrive Mad is created by Martin Magni. Play their other arcade games on Poki: Speed KingYou can play Drive Mad for free on Poki.Drive Mad can be played on your computer and mobile devices like phones and tablets.

Website: poki.com

