Dragon Simulator 3D is a simulation game where you can be a dragon. The goal of the game is to complete the missions of dragons across the level and to collect stars. Once you have enough stars your dragon will upgrade to the next level and become stronger and faster. The missions in this game are really fun to play and they really improve your dragon skills. Fly over the mountains and soar down the peaks to get the feeling of actually flying.Dragons are not easy to control: Move around - WASD Spit fire - LMB Attack with your tail - RMB Take-off/Land - Q Fly up - Spacebar Fly down - C Speed up - Shift Lock cursor - L Hide interface - HDragon Simulator 3D was created by CyberGoldFinch. It is the next game in his animal simulation series which consists of a lot of games such as Tiger Simulator 3D, Horse Simulator 3D, Dog Simulator 3D and many more. He also created a nice archery game called Archer Master 3D: Castle Defense.

