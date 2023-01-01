Dot Rush is a skill game developed by QKY Games. In this game, you take control of the red and blue spinning balls and try to merge them with the balls shooting at them at full speed. Test your reflexes by spinning them at the right moment, otherwise you will lose points. Go ahead and try to beat your own high score in this amazing skill game. Dot Rush is much more fun when you share the game with your friends and compare your scores. Click or tap on the screen at the right moment to flip the balls. You gain points when the balls of the same color touch each other. When the opposite colors touch each other, you lose points. Dot Rush is created by QKY Games. Play their other casual games on Poki: Bouncy Dunks, Power Light, Cannon Strike, Flipper Dunk, Hero Rescue, Avoid Dying, Fire Road, Pocket Hockey, and Neon War

Website: poki.com

