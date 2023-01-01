Travel with the cartoon character as high as possible! This jumping upwards game will test your reaction speed and hopping skills. You will be challenged to leap from platform to platform while collecting power-ups. Use a jetpack to blast upwards at the speed of light!

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Doodle Jump. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.