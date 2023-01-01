Doctor Teeth is a funny skill game created by Mini Duck Games. In this game, you assume the role of a dentist and your job is to take care of your patients' dental problems. Use different tools to fill cavities, treat bad breath and pull out teeth. Tap or click any tool you see on the screen to equip it. You can hold down your finger or mouse button to apply the tool to the area you want to treat. You can use the stethoscope icon if you're stuck and need a hint. You can learn more about dental hygiene while watching your patient's fun reactions while playing this game. Can you treat all of the patients and give them a million-dollar smile?Tap or click any tool you see on the screen to equip it. You can hold down your finger or mouse button to apply the tool to the area you want to treat.Doctor Teeth was created by Mini Duck Games. This is their first game on Poki!

