Doctor Teeth 2 is a medical-themed simulation game created by Mini Duck Games. Use a variety of different tools to clean up and tend to your patients' teeth. You can use the stethoscope icon if you're stuck and need a hint. You can learn more about dental hygiene while watching your patient's fun reactions while playing this game. Have you ever wanted to be a dentist? This is your chance to experience a day in a dentist's life!Tap or click any tool you see on the screen to equip it. You can hold down your finger or mouse button to apply the tool to the area you want to treat.Doctor Teeth 2 was created by Mini Duck Games. Play their other skill games on Poki: Doctor Teeth, Doctor Acorn 2, Fox Adventurer, Penalty Superstar, Rabbit Samurai and Street Ball Jam

Website: poki.com

