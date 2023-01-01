Doctor Acorn 3 is a puzzle platform game created by Mini Duck Games. Help a family of penguins make a snowman by collecting some snow as you guide the acorn through each level safely. Tap on objects, throw snow balls, and keep moving through the obstacles until you've helped all the penguins and unlocked all the achievements! Avoid enemies like the dangerous boars before they eat Doctor Acorn. Do you want to build a snowman?Tap or click on an object on the level to interact with it. Make sure the snowman parts fall down so that the penguins can pack and send it to the south pole via the mail box.Doctor Acorn 3 was created by Mini Duck Games. Play their other games on Poki: Doctor Teeth 2, Doctor Teeth, Doctor Acorn 2, Fox Adventurer, Penalty Superstar, Rabbit Samurai and Street Ball Jam

Website: poki.com

