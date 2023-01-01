Detective Loupe Puzzle is a thinking point-and-click game where you are a detective whose job is to solve various cases. Be a resilient investigator and start investigating crime scenes to find possible clues. Use hints or the magnifying glass to focus on a certain area and spot signs of suspicious activity. Look for clues, interview potential suspects, and pick up evidence to solve a different crime every level. There are many exciting different cases to solve with unique characters, stories, and events. People need you Mr. Detective. Can you help save innocent lives and shed light to the truth?Look for clues, interview potential suspects, and pick up evidence to solve a different crime every level.Select clue and evidence - Tap or left mouse clickMagnifying glass - Hold down finger or right mouse clickDetective Loupe Puzzle was created by 10x10 Games. Play their other skill games on Poki: Basket Swooshes and FootyZag

Website: poki.com

