Collect the data! Escape the worms! As the last person left on this deserted planet, you are responsible for collecting and saving the last pieces of research data left behind from the human evacuation. But watch out! Giant, aggressive worms are out to get you. Race across the dusty terrain and avoid the slithery beasts to make sure your data is safe! Controls: Left/right arrow keys - steer Up arrow - activate boost if charged Down arrow - activate decoy if charged Space bar - break

Website: poki.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Desert Worms. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.