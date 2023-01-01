Descent is a skill game created by Sakkat Studio. You're a mountain climber who needs to descent. Hold down your finger or the left mouse button to jump away from the wall. Once you're off the wall, you can't control the character anymore until he is touching the wall again. So time your jumps carefully to collect as many coins as possible and avoid deadly obstacles. Go ahead and share Descent with your friends and compare high scores!Hold down your finger or the left mouse button to jump away from the wall. Time your jumps carefully to collect coins and avoid obstacles.Descent is created by Sakkat Studio. Play their other arcade/skill games on Poki: James Gun, Ground Digger, Crush It!, Sweet Run and Throw It Higher!

Website: poki.com

